Baldwin Brothers Lowered Position in Consoldtd Edison (ED) as Market Value Declined; Comcast New (CMCSA) Position Lifted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 55.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 61,750 shares as the company's stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 173,560 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.34 million, up from 111,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 18.04M shares traded or 7.48% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500.

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Consoldtd Edison Inc (ED) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc analyzed 5,778 shares as the company's stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 122,123 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.71M, down from 127,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Consoldtd Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $30.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 3.04M shares traded or 90.79% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 buys, and 0 insider sales for $157,313 activity. Sanchez Robert bought $2,329 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Friday, May 31. Nadkarni Gurudatta D also bought $2,096 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Wednesday, July 31. Cawley Timothy had bought 28 shares worth $2,353 on Tuesday, April 30. Muccilo Robert bought 23 shares worth $2,009. RESHESKE FRANCES bought $88 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, June 30. 27 shares valued at $2,329 were bought by McAvoy John on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Financial Group accumulated 23,266 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc accumulated 0.11% or 1.45 million shares. Arrow Fincl holds 0.01% or 739 shares. Wade G W & invested in 0.17% or 21,677 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited reported 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Natixis accumulated 0.02% or 33,045 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 0.11% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Fmr Limited Company invested in 201,806 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 925 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Incorporated owns 43,745 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,114 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser reported 14,669 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company holds 600,910 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a Oregon-based fund reported 2,306 shares.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $543.76M for 14.17 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year's $1.56 per share. ED's profit will be $543.76M for 14.17 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $678.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds by 5,566 shares to 6,506 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 76,431 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 7,648 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Macquarie Grp holds 0.13% or 1.74M shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.44% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.73% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sun Life Finance holds 35,392 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us reported 2.36 million shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 42,828 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Dana Advsr reported 1.87% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). South State Corp owns 120,182 shares. Duncker Streett And Communication invested in 0.93% or 98,310 shares. The North Carolina-based Triangle Wealth Management has invested 0.66% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Kings Point Cap Management holds 0.99% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 127,638 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Lc stated it has 259,144 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings.