Baldwin Brothers Lowered Citrix Sys (CTXS) Position By $339,075; Shorts at WONDERFILM MEDIA CORPORATION ORDINARY SH (WDRFF) Raised By 300%

WONDERFILM MEDIA CORPORATION ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:WDRFF) had an increase of 300% in short interest. WDRFF’s SI was 4,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 300% from 1,000 shares previously. With 12,400 avg volume, 0 days are for WONDERFILM MEDIA CORPORATION ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:WDRFF)’s short sellers to cover WDRFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.76% or $0.0144 during the last trading session, reaching $0.15. About 96,610 shares traded or 79.87% up from the average. The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (OTCMKTS:WDRFF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) stake by 45.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 3,425 shares as Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Baldwin Brothers Inc holds 4,136 shares with $412,000 value, down from 7,561 last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc now has $12.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.4. About 2.63 million shares traded or 34.75% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Rev $697M; 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 9,463 shares to 41,399 valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 14,493 shares and now owns 219,400 shares. Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Limited Co holds 0.01% or 51,392 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Management Limited Liability Company owns 35 shares. Cibc Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 19,157 shares. South State Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Royal London Asset Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 13D Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3.52% or 117,532 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Holderness Invests reported 0.19% stake. Da Davidson Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Tci Wealth Advisors, a Arizona-based fund reported 48 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.36% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 2.52M were reported by D E Shaw. Profund Ltd Liability Company owns 54,570 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 33,665 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $126.39M for 23.80 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

The Wonderfilm Media Corporation operates as a film and television media production firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.87 million. It produces independent films and television movies for global business-to-business distribution; and engages in short-term bridge production financing activities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in movies distribution business, as well as trades in movie rights.