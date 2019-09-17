Baldwin Brothers Lifted Stake in Humana (HUM) by $994,810 as Stock Price Rose; Moon Capital Management Has Raised Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holding

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 3,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 48,366 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.83 million, up from 44,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $273.74. About 604,256 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/04/2018 – ThinkAdvisor: Walmart, Humana Move Closer as Separate Upheavals Threaten; 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care; 27/03/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Humana Foundation to give more money than ever in 2018, shrink number of grants; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CONTINUES TO OPPOSE HUMANA BUY OF KINDRED HEALTHCARE; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 25/04/2018 – Humana Launches National Hospital Incentive Program to Improve Patient Experience and Health Outcomes for Humana Commercial; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 15/03/2018 – Extendicare Announces March 2018 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share; 29/03/2018 – MinZengWSJ: Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 29/03/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N IN EARLY-STAGE TALKS WITH HUMAN INC HUM.N ABOUR DEVELOPING CLOSER TIES, ACQUSITION BEING DISCUSSED AS AN OPTION

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 6,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 112,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 billion, up from 105,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 1.70 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $678.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,858 shares to 39,377 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,605 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank reported 31,565 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Inv Management has 0.12% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Ifrah Financial Inc reported 1,261 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 58,801 shares. Alyeska Invest LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Oz Mngmt LP owns 328,891 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Tru Co reported 1,364 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.19% or 158,384 shares. Advent Cap De holds 0.1% or 20,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.13% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). 9,045 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Cs Mckee Lp reported 58,090 shares stake. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Inc holds 2,915 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning reported 1,613 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Co Inc stated it has 0.11% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $92.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2,480 shares to 46,449 shares, valued at $6.28B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 40 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,836 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).