Baldwin Brothers Increases Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON); Archer (ADM) Holder Nikko Asset Management Americas Trimmed Position

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 16,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,741 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67 million, down from 193,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 1.41 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S SEEN `VERY MINIMAL IMPACT’ FROM U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean trading; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Segment Oper Pft $704M; 16/05/2018 – ADM MAY LOOK AT EXPANDING CORN PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN SOUTH AMERICA -CFO; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS ETHANOL MAY BE PRODUCT CHINA USES TO EASE TRADE SPAT; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS TRADE ISSUES SEEM TO `EVOLVE ALMOST ON A DAILY BASIS’; 16/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ‘FAIRLY MINIMAL’ IMPACT FROM CHINA SHIFTING SOY PURCHASES TO SOUTH AMERICA FROM U.S.; CHINA TYPICALLY MAKES SEASONAL SHIFT -CFO; 19/03/2018 – SCHRODER DECLINED TO COMMENT ON ADM MERGER TALKS; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – GREG MORRIS WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OILSEEDS BUSINESS UNIT, WHICH WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 9,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,399 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58M, up from 31,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $173.63. About 907,080 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,425 shares to 4,136 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,577 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Global Limited Com holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,125 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Co, Texas-based fund reported 62,920 shares. Haverford Incorporated reported 32,664 shares stake. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Aperio Gru Ltd holds 628,046 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.68% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hudock Ltd Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,369 shares. Albert D Mason, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,280 shares. Ghp Invest Advsr stated it has 45,504 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Estabrook Cap Management invested in 112,847 shares or 0% of the stock. Salem Capital has invested 4.55% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Savant Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.16% or 5,386 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 1.82% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Perigon Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.34% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 32.35% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $386.52 million for 14.74 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oil States International Inc (NYSE:OIS) by 69,769 shares to 356,482 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 40,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).