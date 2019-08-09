Baldwin Brothers Increases Stake in Conocophillips (COP); Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Holder Fmr Cut Its Holding by $87.73 Million

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 214.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 43,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 64,478 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 20,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 1.79 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 83.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 1.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 228,861 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.37M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 218,531 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 763 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) owns 4,321 shares. The New York-based Virtu Fin Llc has invested 0.02% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Jackson Square Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 1.16 million shares. Hussman Strategic Incorporated accumulated 35,800 shares. Moreover, Madison has 1% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 1.09 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 13 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Na invested in 165,698 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Nebraska-based Cls Invests Limited has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). British Columbia Investment Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 68,916 shares. 411 are held by Toth Advisory Corporation. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn accumulated 500 shares.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 448,737 shares to 3.78 million shares, valued at $361.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 3.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF).

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wednesday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Materials – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expeditors International (EXPD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kirby (KEX) Misses on Q2 Earnings, Cuts 2019 Earnings View – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Knight-Swift (KNX) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy This Month – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips: Key Takeaways From Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips Continued to Cash In During Q2 – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips misses Q2 estimates amid lower crude prices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,403 shares to 126,625 shares, valued at $24.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,577 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).