Baldwin Brothers Increases Position in Pfizer (PFE); Greenwood Gearhart Has Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $3.51 Million

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 7,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 41,501 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, up from 33,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 22.86M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI IN PACT WITH PFIZER FOR AI-POWERED MOLECULAR MODELING; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO PACT WITH PFIZER LEADS TO CREATION OF A SHELF-STABLE; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Phase 4 Study Is Regulatory Post Marketing Commitment in U.S., EU; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 126.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 61,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 110,357 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31M, up from 48,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cutler Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 38,000 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 17,871 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Incorporated holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 108,668 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 21.07M shares. 14,020 were accumulated by Fcg Limited Liability. Parsons Incorporated Ri invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Epoch Invest Prns holds 1.75% or 8.94M shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 8.94 million shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19,324 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Partner Fund Management Lp reported 1.63 million shares. Scotia has invested 0.81% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wright Investors Ser holds 1.1% or 66,789 shares in its portfolio. Wms Partners Limited Co holds 72,644 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Aristotle Llc reported 78,974 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough owns 141,737 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $678.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,041 shares to 66,053 shares, valued at $12.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) by 25,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,151 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

