Baldwin Brothers Increases Holding in Conocophillips (COP); Cannell Capital Holds Position in I D Systems (IDSY)

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 367,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.65 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73 million, up from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.78. About 1,230 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 16.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 214.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 43,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,478 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 20,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 410,230 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $8,961 MLN VS $7,771 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS FULLY EXPOSED TO MIDLAND/CUSHING DIFFERENTIAL; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Service reported 0.04% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). 2.65 million are owned by Cannell Ltd Liability Corp. Bard Associates Inc owns 342,910 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt invested 0.01% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Victory Capital Mgmt owns 348,683 shares. Awm Co Incorporated owns 200,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Punch Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.35% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) or 687,046 shares. 400,472 are owned by Blackrock. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 54,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Glenmede Co Na has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Eidelman Virant reported 167,305 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY).

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arotech Corp (NASDAQ:ARTX) by 224,634 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 428,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.55 million activity. $509,555 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) shares were bought by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC. 8,000 I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) shares with value of $49,437 were bought by Brodsky Michael. Frumberg Charles had bought 10,000 shares worth $61,201 on Friday, March 15. 2,500 shares were bought by Formant Christopher, worth $14,725 on Tuesday, March 19.

More notable recent I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “I.D. Systems to Acquire Pointer Telocation, a Leading Telematics and Mobile IoT Solutions Company, for $140 Million in Cash and Stock – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “I.D. Systems Releases 2nd Generation Analytics Software Platform â€“ PowerFleet IQ® 2.0 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY), A Stock That Climbed 18% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “I.D. Systems Acquires CarrierWeb, Adds Key Technology, Increases Customer Base, and Enters New Market Segments – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ID Systems Sets Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for August 1, 2019 at 4:45 pm ET – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Donâ€™t Believe Low Crude Prices Will Last – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Hold Their Ground on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Lining Up Behind Higher Oil Prices – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,309 shares to 73,995 shares, valued at $12.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,136 shares, and cut its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE).