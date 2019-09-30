Baldwin Brothers Increases Holding in Boeing Co (BA); As Tri Continental (TY) Market Value Were Volatile, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15377.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 6,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,965 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 45 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $378.23. About 1.21M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY TO REACH OUT TO PRIVATE FIRMS TO TERMINATE WITHIN NEXT 90 DAYS SPECIFIC CIVIL AVIATION LICENSES RELATED TO IRAN- SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL; 01/05/2018 – Plane maker Boeing is buying aerospace parts company KLX for about $3.2 billion; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – KLX Will Be Part of Boeing Global Services and Fully Integrated With Aviall

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 24,621 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 536,688 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.47 million, down from 561,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 18,080 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tri-Continental Corporation Declares First Quarter Distribution – Business Wire” on March 08, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “NYSE’s president explains merging tech and humans – Business Insider” published on April 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nike Earnings: NKE Stock Climbs 4% After Hours on Q1 Beat – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tri-Continental declares $0.2602 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tri-Continental Corporation: A Unique CEF Old Timer That Could Be A Complement To Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2015.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold TY shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.85 million shares or 2.62% less from 3.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.