Baldwin Brothers Increased Its Eog Resources (EOG) Holding by $2.18 Million; Stock Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Pecaut & Company Boosted Its Holding

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 2,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 34,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.21. About 4.57M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 35.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 22,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,952 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, up from 65,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $90.66. About 4.19 million shares traded or 17.06% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 15,746 shares to 184,125 shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,235 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).