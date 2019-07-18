Baldwin Brothers Has Upped Its Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) as Shares Rose; Northeast Investment Management Trimmed Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Position by $720,672; Shares Declined

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 9,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,399 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58 million, up from 31,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $173.88. About 3.88 million shares traded or 45.82% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 15,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,386 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43M, down from 231,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 7.75M shares traded or 49.33% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Inv Holding reported 1.97 million shares stake. Mcdonald Invsts Inc Ca reported 9,649 shares stake. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 66 shares. Zebra Cap reported 0.17% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 35,100 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo holds 0.25% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 172,604 shares. Family Mgmt Corporation holds 1.58% or 75,851 shares. North Star Asset Management holds 56,127 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement stated it has 285,779 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0.23% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Mraz Amerine holds 0.14% or 9,463 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Communication invested in 288,835 shares. Moreover, Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.19% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 750,738 are held by Pictet Asset Management Limited. Convergence Inv Limited Co invested in 0.05% or 4,730 shares.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Bancorp (USB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman, State Street, U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo make capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “US Bancorp (USB) to Raise Dividend 13.5% Following CCAR; $3B Buyback – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 3,132 shares to 118,825 shares, valued at $20.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 16,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisors Ltd reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 443,082 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest reported 3,400 shares. Baldwin Mngmt Lc has 3,250 shares. Bath Savings Tru Communication accumulated 0.53% or 15,829 shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,425 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Citizens Northern has invested 0.78% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Kings Point Cap Management stated it has 80,518 shares. Brookmont accumulated 20,942 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gp accumulated 475 shares. Clean Yield has 0.27% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Atria Invs Ltd has 16,918 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Arizona-based fund reported 51,790 shares. 2,064 were reported by Howland Cap Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Hit Reverse On July’s Gains – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street set to open higher as banks rise after Citi results – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.