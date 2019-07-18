Baldwin Brothers Has Upped Its Garmin LTD (GRMN) Stake by $1.09 Million; Yhb Investment Advisors Cut Its Position in Celgene (CELG) as Share Price Rose

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 43,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,577 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 89,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $90.87. About 3.99M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Higher dose of Arena Pharma’s bowel disease drug meets study goal; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 26/05/2018 – Top 5 stories of the week — #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Revenue $14.4B-$14.8B; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.96; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 43.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 12,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,596 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 28,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $81.12. About 706,996 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase owns 519,802 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 6,693 were reported by Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Bogle Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership De has 0.94% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0.03% or 1.24M shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of reported 0.02% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Fincl Service reported 253 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.15% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 53,861 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd has invested 0.04% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Co holds 170 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cleararc Cap Inc invested 0.05% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Park Avenue Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Exane Derivatives has 26 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr Etf (SSO) by 3,600 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $118,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,560 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $638.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 3,687 shares to 28,803 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,654 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Mngmt accumulated 73,782 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 327,047 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Profit Invest Ltd Llc holds 0.8% or 11,168 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Co Ma stated it has 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bridges Inv Mngmt Inc reported 485,517 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.03M shares. Ally Financial invested in 28,000 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 37,419 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.04% or 945 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 89,522 shares. Cqs Cayman Lp holds 161,901 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd invested in 1.38% or 519,840 shares. Pitcairn has 0.05% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 4,402 shares. Alpine Glob Ltd Liability Corp owns 69,986 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. The New Hampshire-based Hemenway Ltd has invested 0.31% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.