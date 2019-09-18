MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD SHARES (OTCMKTS:MAANF) had an increase of 8.14% in short interest. MAANF’s SI was 7.80 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.14% from 7.21M shares previously. With 5,500 avg volume, 1418 days are for MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD SHARES (OTCMKTS:MAANF)’s short sellers to cover MAANF’s short positions. It closed at $0.3836 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 2.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 4,909 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Baldwin Brothers Inc holds 214,491 shares with $17.98 million value, down from 219,400 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $108.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $90.75. About 6.51 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize; 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 09/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Deal Neutral for Nestle’s Rating; Operating Performance, Prudent M&A Critical; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video); 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Turns to Top California Court to Axe `Trifling’ Claims

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited makes and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. It offers hot-rolled and cold rolled, and galvanized and color coated strips; ship plates, container use strips, electric steel, pipe steel, etc.; H-beam, angle, and channel sections; cold-heading wire rods; and train wheels for wagon cars. It has a 2.78 P/E ratio. The firm also provides railway wheel and tyre, bearing, spring, gear, tool and die, ring, high grade cold heading, non-quenched and tempered, anchor chain, roller, and alloy structural steel, as well as alloy tube billet, steel for heavy castings and forgings, and other series.

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased Ishares Trust stake by 16,500 shares to 23,000 valued at $759,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 3,754 shares and now owns 48,366 shares. Gallagher Arthr J&Co (NYSE:AJG) was raised too.

