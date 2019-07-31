Baldwin Brothers Has Raised Stake in Consoldtd Edison (ED); Sequoia Financial Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in International Business Machs (IBM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Consoldtd Edison Inc (ED) by 36.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 34,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,901 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, up from 93,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Consoldtd Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $85.37. About 1.12 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 379.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 26,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,574 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 7,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $148.74. About 2.19 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 163,931 shares to 171,423 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 22,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,835 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 52,024 shares. 1,500 were accumulated by Alethea Mngmt Ltd Llc. Proffitt & Goodson Inc has 682 shares. Acg Wealth owns 3,309 shares. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.26% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 32,565 shares. Moreover, Fagan Assocs has 1.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cibc World Markets Corp invested 0.35% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.24% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Citizens Bancorp And Tru invested in 26,573 shares. Community Group Limited Company has 3,106 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter invested in 3.18% or 125,899 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 3.43M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Hartford Inc holds 0.49% or 10,191 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 1.29M shares or 0.48% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Trust holds 5,360 shares. Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 241 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 4,771 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And owns 7,579 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt Inc holds 0.51% or 55,669 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.09% stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 16,731 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 58,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 264 shares stake. Golub Lc reported 0.19% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Atwood & Palmer has 0.02% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.03% or 30,450 shares. 50,369 were reported by Sei. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc stated it has 1.42 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 41 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $140,083 activity. McAvoy John also bought $2,283 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. Shares for $4,569 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D. Shares for $2,283 were bought by Cawley Timothy on Thursday, February 28. Sanchez Robert bought $4,231 worth of stock. $4,334 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Shukla Saumil P. HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $9,730 worth of stock or 115 shares.

