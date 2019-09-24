Baldwin Brothers Has Raised Its Humana (HUM) Position; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Cut Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) as Shares Rose

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 3,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 48,366 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.83 million, up from 44,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $277.3. About 712,781 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 08/05/2018 – Humana Partners with Feeding America® to Address Food Insecurity Among Veterans Across the Country; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, & HUMANA; 23/04/2018 – Humana, PE firms to buy hospice operator Curo Health for $1.4 billion; 25/04/2018 – CCC Introduces Al Damage Detection for All Major U.S. Vehicle Types; 12/04/2018 – Humana Expands Availability of Value-Based Orthopedic Specialty Care to Improve Patient Experience in Seven Additional States; 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care; 15/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible; 19/04/2018 – Humana Board Declares Payment of Quarterly Dividend to Stockholders; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 3,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 15,567 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, down from 19,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $159.7. About 1.82 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $678.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,205 shares to 65,026 shares, valued at $17.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,807 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Grp (NYSE:PNC).

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 1,925 shares to 12,745 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15 million for 30.02 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.