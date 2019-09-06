Baldwin Brothers Has Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding; Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC) Shorts Raised By 14.78%

Oceanfirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) had an increase of 14.78% in short interest. OCFC’s SI was 1.16 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 14.78% from 1.01 million shares previously. With 135,600 avg volume, 9 days are for Oceanfirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC)’s short sellers to cover OCFC’s short positions. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $21.41. About 259,634 shares traded or 30.01% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 3.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 3,995 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Baldwin Brothers Inc holds 120,386 shares with $14.75 million value, down from 124,381 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $190.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.98. About 4.91M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

More notable recent OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “OceanFirst (OCFC) to Acquire Two River Bancorp & Country Bank – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/09/2019: TRCB,OCFC,HCAP,SCM – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Two River Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announce Merger Agreement – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Two River Bancorp – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James downgrades BofA, Texas Capital; raises Hilltop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for OceanFirst Bank that provides a range of community banking services to retail, government, and business customers. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The firm accepts deposit products, such as money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. It has a 11.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family residences; commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, and loans on savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold OceanFirst Financial Corp. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. OceanFirst Financial has $26.5000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 19.10% above currents $21.41 stock price. OceanFirst Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, August 12. The rating was downgraded by DA Davidson on Monday, August 12 to “Neutral”. Wood downgraded the shares of OCFC in report on Monday, July 29 to “Market Perform” rating.

Among 3 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $127.50’s average target is -6.24% below currents $135.98 stock price. PepsiCo had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.66 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tilson: Why Lumber Liquidators Could Be The Next SodaStream – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Coke Putting Dasani Water in Cans Amid Backlash Against Plastic – Bloomberg” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Carpenter Technology Names Sam Abdelmalek Vice President and Group President â€“ Performance Engineered Products (PEP) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.