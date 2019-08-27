Baldwin Brothers Has Lifted Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake By $1.38 Million; Capital International LTD Upped By $565,800 Its Netapp (NTAP) Holding

Capital International Ltd increased Netapp Inc (NTAP) stake by 230.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Ltd acquired 8,200 shares as Netapp Inc (NTAP)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Capital International Ltd holds 11,757 shares with $815,000 value, up from 3,557 last quarter. Netapp Inc now has $11.18B valuation. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 2.38M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 32.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baldwin Brothers Inc acquired 4,590 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Baldwin Brothers Inc holds 18,678 shares with $5.61M value, up from 14,088 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $107.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $380.32. About 680,293 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 16/05/2018 – Sikorsky Begins CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Deliveries to the U.S. Marine Corps; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO MARILLYN HEWSON ADDRESSES BERNSTEIN EVENT; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CLOSE TO DEAL W/ PENTAGON FOR 11TH F-35 CONTRACT LOT; 08/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Marillyn Hewson Named Chief Executive’s 2018 CEO of the Year; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Scores Again in U.S. Air Force B-1B Flight; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gest $522.3M Navy Contract Modification for Trident II Missile Production and System Support; 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics; 30/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN OPENS NEW FACILITY TO SUPPORT F-35 PRODUCTION; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 30/05/2018 – Turkey, U.S. reach deal on plan for withdrawal of YPG militia from Syria’s Manbij

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “F-35 program ‘plagued’ by troubles – Grassley – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Lockheed inks $2.4B deal to provide F-35 spares to U.S., foreign customers – Washington Business Journal” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Lockheed Martin’s Next Big Growth Opportunity – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “White House prepares F-16 sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity. Another trade for 1,354 shares valued at $509,534 was bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corp has $42000 highest and $340 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is 1.28% above currents $380.32 stock price. Lockheed Martin Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $37100 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 10.

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased S&P Global Inc stake by 26,551 shares to 4,255 valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 3,309 shares and now owns 73,995 shares. Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Patten Inc Tn holds 2,497 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett And reported 2,573 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.16% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 0.48% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 3,077 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 115,367 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc reported 0.21% stake. Rock Point Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 766 shares. Telos Capital Inc owns 0.08% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 904 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability owns 0.26% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,113 shares. Manchester Capital reported 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Blb&B Advsr Ltd Co owns 3,021 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 387 shares. Sit Inv Assocs has invested 0.49% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Excalibur Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,771 shares.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 63% – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate NetApp (NTAP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NetApp sheds a bear; shares gain 2.4% – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do NetApp’s (NASDAQ:NTAP) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SVMK,PINS,NTAP – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NetApp has $89 highest and $4100 lowest target. $58.29’s average target is 25.19% above currents $46.56 stock price. NetApp had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral” on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus.