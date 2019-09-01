Baldwin Brothers Has Increased Starbucks (SBUX) Position; PIGEON ORDINARY SHARES (PIGEF) SI Decreased By 13.7%

PIGEON CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PIGEF) had a decrease of 13.7% in short interest. PIGEF’s SI was 1.29M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.7% from 1.49M shares previously. It closed at $37.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 7.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baldwin Brothers Inc acquired 14,493 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Baldwin Brothers Inc holds 219,400 shares with $16.31M value, up from 204,907 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $115.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE/STARBUCKS PACT EXCLUDES READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE,TEA, JUICE; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 16/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Philadelphia Starbucks manager at center of controversial arrest no longer employed at storeht; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales growth perks up; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger Overshadowed by Starbucks But It Sees Growth Ahead; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT

Another recent and important Pigeon Corporation (OTCMKTS:PIGEF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Platinum Asset Management Quarterly Report September 30, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, womenÂ’s care products, home healthcare products, nursing care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.41 billion. The firm operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child-Rearing Support Services, Health Care & Nursing Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers breastfeeding, weaning, skincare, womenÂ’s care, and large-sized products, as well as other products for babies and mothers.

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 34,933 shares to 159,649 valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 2,117 shares and now owns 4,560 shares. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.39% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 241,934 shares. 3,913 are owned by Ftb Advsrs. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 120,313 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability invested in 14,606 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 5,520 shares. Bell Bank & Trust, a North Dakota-based fund reported 15,883 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Wetherby Asset Management reported 0.3% stake. Mengis Cap Management invested in 13,178 shares. Sageworth Trust holds 0% or 13 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 10,905 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Com, Missouri-based fund reported 3,997 shares. Profit Mngmt Limited reported 14,925 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Raub Brock Lp holds 4.66% or 298,185 shares.