Baldwin Brothers Has Increased Its Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $1.07 Million; Windacre Partnership Stake in Visa (V) Increased by $24.10 Million

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $179.8. About 3.67M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 14,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31M, up from 204,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $89.63. About 3.24 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Bets $7 Billion on Starbucks to Revive Its Coffee Sales; 21/04/2018 – A Problem Starbucks Can’t Train Away; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Nonpaying Customers; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: New US @Starbucks stores less profitable than expected due to rising labor costs in urban markets, according to CFO Scott Maw #StarbucksEarnings – ! $SBUX; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces High-Grade Underground Sampling Results for the Babicanora Vein: – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Visa Prevents Approximately $25 Billion in Fraud Using Artificial Intelligence – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa introduces APIs to allow installment payment plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22M and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 462,300 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $530.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks adds new markets to delivery program – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 14, 2019 : CUZ, VEON, GE, XOG, VIPS, APC, AVP, TEF, QQQ, SBUX, QCOM, CTSH – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Luckin Coffee: Can’t Make Profit With Coffee, Won’t Do It With Tea – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Alibaba Stock Will Continue to Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 34,933 shares to 159,649 shares, valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,612 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).