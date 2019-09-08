Baldwin Brothers Has Increased Its Consoldtd Edison (ED) Position by $2.88 Million as Stock Value Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined While Iowa State Bank Lowered Holding by $641,212

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Consoldtd Edison Inc (ED) by 36.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 34,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 127,901 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, up from 93,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Consoldtd Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.14. About 2.24 million shares traded or 39.94% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Act Ii Management Limited Partnership invested 1.47% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New Jersey-based Edgestream Partners Lp has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Chatham Capital Group Inc Inc holds 8,991 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.99% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Apriem Advsrs owns 27,484 shares. First National Bank Sioux Falls has 6,389 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. S R Schill And Associates holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,625 shares. Bainco Invsts stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Intrust Bancorporation Na holds 49,411 shares. Bridgecreek Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Penbrook Management Lc stated it has 31,749 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 104,989 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Lynch & Assocs In holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 46,215 shares. Knott David M has 18,311 shares. Boston Lc accumulated 1.24% or 410,191 shares.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09 billion for 11.91 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Con Edison Announces Common Share Offering NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s (NYSE:DKS) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now as Rates Plunge to Record Lows – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 26,551 shares to 4,255 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 15,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,125 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).