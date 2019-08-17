Baldwin Brothers Has Increased Its Amerigas Ptrn LP (APU) Position by $384,390; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowered Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $213.07 Million

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 119,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,987 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44 million, down from 126,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon – this time focusing his criticism on The Washington Post; 12/04/2018 – Low-profile chipmaker thrives on Google, Amazon demand; 01/05/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Catalog Accreditation; 30/05/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O HAS NOT HAD ‘ANY SERIOUS DISCUSSIONS’ ABOUT COMBINING WITH AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O -CEO KATRINA LAKE; 23/04/2018 – Larry Robbins says although Amazon will likely try to enter the market, the odds are stacked against the company; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon Business has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it las; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 28/03/2018 – Daily Caller: Trump Sets His Sights On Amazon And Jeff Bezos

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Amerigas Ptrn LP (APU) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 12,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 53,645 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 40,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Ptrn LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 1.08 million shares traded or 60.65% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 15,746 shares to 184,125 shares, valued at $15.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,361 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr Etf (SSO).

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 9,177 shares to 10,677 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) by 101,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

