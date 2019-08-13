Baldwin Brothers Has Increased Consoldtd Edison (ED) Position; Seattle Genetics (SGEN)’s Sentiment Is 1.54

Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 137 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 89 sold and reduced their holdings in Seattle Genetics Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 157.61 million shares, down from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Seattle Genetics Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 75 Increased: 86 New Position: 51.

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased Consoldtd Edison Inc (ED) stake by 36.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baldwin Brothers Inc acquired 34,294 shares as Consoldtd Edison Inc (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Baldwin Brothers Inc holds 127,901 shares with $10.85 million value, up from 93,607 last quarter. Consoldtd Edison Inc now has $29.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $87.46. About 1.70M shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.31 billion. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia ; ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp holds 23.93% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. for 51.05 million shares. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owns 76,873 shares or 7.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Domini Impact Investments Llc has 3.51% invested in the company for 3,120 shares. The New York-based Opus Point Partners Management Llc has invested 1.77% in the stock. Capital International Sarl, a California-based fund reported 188,200 shares.

The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $76.11. About 508,289 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 20/03/2018 – FDA Expands Approval of Adcetris for First-Line Treatment of Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma in Combination With Chemotherapy; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics And Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with che; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 20/03/2018 – FDA hands Seattle Genetics its 5th OK for Adcetris. But can they actually sell it for frontline Hodgkin lymphoma?; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – FDA ALSO GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR ADCETRIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 105,662 shares. Barnett & reported 236 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,821 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd invested in 6,300 shares. Waters Parkerson Comm has invested 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Roanoke Asset Management Corporation New York reported 2,840 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 0.03% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 793 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Company Ltd invested in 12,116 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 418 were reported by Live Your Vision Ltd Liability. Atwood & Palmer holds 0.02% or 1,582 shares. Finemark Natl Bank & invested in 0.04% or 8,527 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 0.03% or 7,754 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 17,000 shares stake. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia reported 0.05% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Among 5 analysts covering Con Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Con Edison had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. UBS maintained the shares of ED in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Thursday, August 8 report.

