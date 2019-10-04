Baldwin Brothers Has Decreased Blackstone Group (BX) Stake By $1.13 Million; Tekla Capital Management Has Trimmed Anthem (ANTM) Holding

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased Blackstone Group (BX) stake by 5.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 25,611 shares as Blackstone Group (BX)’s stock rose 20.40%. The Baldwin Brothers Inc holds 443,151 shares with $19.69M value, down from 468,762 last quarter. Blackstone Group now has $56.91B valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 6.77 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 04/05/2018 – Blackstone’s F&R acquisition to close in late summer; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – GRANPEESHEH WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD THE CENTER FOR AUTISM AND RELATED DISORDERS; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Gramercy Property’s Baa3 Rating Following Agreement To Be Acquired By A Blackstone Fund; 08/03/2018 – Sky News: Shell and Blackstone join forces to fuel $10bn BHP shale bid; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE 1Q NET INFLOWS $18.2B; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Rev $1.78B; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE & GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHAN; 01/05/2018 – Blackstone is broadening its position in the $300 billion subprime car loan industry

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased Anthem Inc. (ANTM) stake by 26.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 37,902 shares as Anthem Inc. (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Tekla Capital Management Llc holds 103,456 shares with $29.20 million value, down from 141,358 last quarter. Anthem Inc. now has $60.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $238.23. About 1.05 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Blackstone To Acquire 65% Of Great Wolf Resorts, Announces $2.9B JV With Centerbridge – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Latest Short Seller Targets – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone -1.2% after losing a bull – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. Blackstone – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Forever 21 Less Eternal Than Promised – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11 million for 20.18 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. The Blackstone Group has $6000 highest and $4500 lowest target. $53.40’s average target is 12.14% above currents $47.62 stock price. The Blackstone Group had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BX in report on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup downgraded The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) on Wednesday, September 18 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 9. Citigroup maintained The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) rating on Monday, September 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $5200 target. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Dallas Securities Inc invested in 11,350 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Savings Bank Of The West holds 17,781 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 1,100 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,677 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 5,750 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 325 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Arrow Finance Corp holds 0.01% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Bailard Inc owns 8,737 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 2.9% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 443,151 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel holds 7,065 shares. Sei Com reported 27,871 shares stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 5,300 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsrs LP reported 100,600 shares. Ulysses Management Ltd Liability Co reported 150,000 shares stake.

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) stake by 12,440 shares to 48,122 valued at $12.77M in 2019Q2. It also upped Wave Life Sciences Ltd. stake by 25,619 shares and now owns 55,955 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem has $35900 highest and $316 lowest target. $343.67’s average target is 44.26% above currents $238.23 stock price. Anthem had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital.