Baldwin Brothers Has Boosted Its Position in Hasbro (HAS) as Valuation Rose; P2 Capital Partners Upped Stake in Ebix (EBIX) by $14.67 Million

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 12,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,370 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, up from 104,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $121.74. About 808,456 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Loss $112.5M; 01/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 15/03/2018 – HASBRO SAYS EXPECTS PENDING LIQUIDATION AND CLOSURE OF TOYS “R” US STORES TO BE DISRUPTIVE TO ITS BUSINESS IN NEAR TERM, MOST NOTABLY DURING 2018; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Sees FY Underlying Tax Rate at High End of Previously Projected Range of 15%-17; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames Toys ‘R’ Us for poor first quarter; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch(R) in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: TOYS R US REVENUE HIT TO DIMINISH IN 3Q AND 4Q; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Says Worst Damage From Toys `R’ Us Collapse Has Passed; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Takes a Hit With the Collapse of Customer Toys `R’ Us; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: REITERATES 2018 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN TO BE UNCHANGED

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 299,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.31 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 289,447 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 35.55% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John lsner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS SAYS ENTIRE CDL TEAM AND ASSETS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO EBIX INC AND WILL BECOME A PART OF EBIXCASH; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL GENERATING 25C/SHR IN INCREASED EPS; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q Rev $108.2M; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M; 19/04/2018 – EBIX ENTERS INDIA’S E-LEARNING MARKETS VIA ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $30.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) Ebix Acquisition of Yatra Online Conference Call (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ebix Announces 5 for 1 Stock Split Nasdaq:EBIX – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Ebix Signs Agreement to Acquire Yatra Online, Creating India’s Leading Travel Services Platform – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ebix Provides Business Update and Reviews International Expansion Plans – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Truth About Market Timing – July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,485 shares to 44,612 shares, valued at $11.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr Etf (SSO) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

