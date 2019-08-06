Baldwin Brothers Has Boosted Its Garmin LTD (GRMN) Holding by $1.09 Million; Stock Value Declined; Lvm Capital Management LTD Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Trimmed by $742,689

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 14,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 381,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.62 million, down from 395,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.03. About 8.41M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 43.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 12,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 41,596 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 28,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.38. About 642,782 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.02% or 697,825 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 233,012 shares. Motco invested in 0% or 22 shares. Carroll Assoc Inc holds 690 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De reported 13,226 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Grp has 0.05% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 620,067 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 41,596 shares stake. 139,324 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Nomura Asset Management Com Limited has 0.02% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Ameriprise Fincl owns 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 115,795 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.29% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Fosun Intl holds 0.14% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Laffer Investments reported 38,270 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 8,269 shares.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 34,933 shares to 159,649 shares, valued at $16.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,231 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 4,625 shares to 43,636 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Us Quality Div Grow (DGRW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Limited Co stated it has 250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability has 9,284 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na has invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Harbour Mngmt And Counsel Ltd Liability Co has 3.38% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nexus Invest Management holds 3.86% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 484,320 shares. 2.93M are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Nbt National Bank N A Ny holds 123,406 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge invested in 0.14% or 17,556 shares. Moreover, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has 2.47% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 103,954 shares. 366,827 were accumulated by Salem Counselors. 6,471 are owned by Summit Fincl Wealth Ltd Liability. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 382,757 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nadler Fincl Inc has 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11,920 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.74 million shares. Vision Capital Management has invested 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

