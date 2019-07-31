Baldwin Brothers Has Boosted Ecolab (ECL) Position By $1.69 Million; Cannell Peter B & Company Has Boosted Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Position By $533,800

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 25.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baldwin Brothers Inc acquired 9,609 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.58%. The Baldwin Brothers Inc holds 47,891 shares with $8.46 million value, up from 38,282 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $57.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 880,516 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) stake by 12.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc acquired 3,925 shares as Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)’s stock rose 0.60%. The Cannell Peter B & Company Inc holds 35,612 shares with $4.85 million value, up from 31,687 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker Inc now has $22.46B valuation. The stock decreased 2.25% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $148.01. About 415,234 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Indiana-based Everence Cap Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.04% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Destination Wealth Mgmt has 197 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc reported 16,152 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability accumulated 2,375 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,663 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Sabal Trust, Florida-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 8,933 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 1.07 million shares. 382,351 are owned by 1832 Asset Mgmt L P. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 137,893 shares. 2,735 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications. Naples Limited Liability accumulated 5,166 shares. Invesco owns 0.1% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 2.21 million shares. 92,722 are held by Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Com.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased Laboratory Corp America Hldgs (NYSE:LH) stake by 2,348 shares to 132,791 valued at $20.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 60,090 shares and now owns 247,340 shares. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America initiated the shares of SWK in report on Friday, June 21 with “Sell” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of SWK in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J holds 0.02% or 1,186 shares in its portfolio. 14,504 were reported by Raymond James Na. Farmers & Merchants Invests stated it has 24,573 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 63,113 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 0.8% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Papp L Roy Associates accumulated 27,730 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 49,281 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Perkins Coie Co stated it has 9,201 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 620,059 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Maryland-based fund reported 33,900 shares. 33,727 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 33,771 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 258,431 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel accumulated 4,678 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 310,086 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 1,998 shares to 106,294 valued at $16.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 2,976 shares and now owns 205,361 shares. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ecolab Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 18. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, May 1. JP Morgan downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Wednesday, February 20. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $167 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, February 20. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan.