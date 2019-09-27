Baldwin Brothers Decreased Position in Waters (WAT) by $376,035; As Chegg (CHGG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Credit Agricole S A Has Decreased by $494,000 Its Position

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $502,000, down from 26,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $30.84. About 2.12M shares traded or 18.24% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 59.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 1,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 1,208 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 2,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $217.23. About 481,835 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 22/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Royce, Beatty, Stivers, Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Make U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Statement on Tax Day; 16/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Boundary Waters: A way to disconnect from the world; 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS; 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong; 09/04/2018 – Brilliant Says Waters Hardly Calm Between U.S., China (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold CHGG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 119.73 million shares or 14.25% less from 139.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Firsthand Capital Management holds 4.31% or 290,000 shares in its portfolio. 26,126 are held by Susquehanna International Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Moreover, Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Com has 0.29% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Us Bank & Trust De owns 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 14,099 shares. Nomura Inc reported 0.08% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Fund reported 14,092 shares. 2.50M were reported by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp. Oppenheimer Asset owns 44,888 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 4,711 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon holds 507,598 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parkwood Lc reported 15,495 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Agf Invests holds 0.05% or 100,000 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has 92,978 shares. Ranger Invest Management LP holds 1.14% or 431,841 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 144,106 shares in its portfolio.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 50,240 shares to 150,240 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 11,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 1,804 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Hamilton Point Advsrs Ltd accumulated 2.37% or 25,796 shares. Caledonia Investments Public Limited Co stated it has 127,000 shares or 7.64% of all its holdings. The New York-based American International Group has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Bamco Inc Ny accumulated 41,429 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 4,532 shares stake. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc holds 14,604 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Harvey Investment Ltd Llc holds 2.42% or 66,628 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd owns 7,876 shares. Snyder Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 11,733 shares. Nuance Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 43,468 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest has 1,763 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,190 shares in its portfolio.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $678.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds by 5,566 shares to 6,506 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

