Baldwin Brothers Decreased Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $4.42 Million as Shares Rose; Tenor Capital Management Lifted Position in Gopro (GPRO)

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $773.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 5.69M shares traded or 25.01% up from the average. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 34c; 03/05/2018 – Ryder Provides College Athletes a Career Path to “Go Pro” Outside of Sports; 29/03/2018 – GoPro CEO Woodman on Technology Licensing (Video); 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaint; 29/03/2018 – GoPro: A New, Entry-Level Camera Switches on Some Interest — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY REVENUE WAS $202 MLN, DOWN 7% YOY; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 05/04/2018 – GoPro Appoints Eve Saltman Vice President, Corporate/Business Development and General Counsel

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 23,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 126,625 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.05 million, down from 150,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99M shares traded or 92.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple is expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 04/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and a curved iPhone screen, @markgurman reports…; 01/05/2018 – COOK: HEALTH IS AN AREA OF ‘MAJOR STRATEGIC THRUST’ FOR APPLE; 24/05/2018 – Millennials looking to pay with plastic have more options than ever. Apple, Ikea, Uber are all pushing branded cards; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook believes trade between the U.S. and China is beneficial to both countries; 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 13/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES WWDC 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 10,020 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 236,500 shares. Harvey Mngmt has 6.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 149,995 are owned by Ledyard Fincl Bank. Puzo Michael J reported 50,137 shares. The New York-based Private Advsr has invested 5.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 5.53% or 176,868 shares in its portfolio. Iconiq Ltd Com accumulated 1,209 shares or 0.02% of the stock. North Carolina-based Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 3.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northwest Counselors Limited Liability Corporation, a Oregon-based fund reported 22,695 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability holds 4.56% or 3.34 million shares. Primecap Mngmt Com Ca owns 850,800 shares. American Century holds 13.35M shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. Hilltop Holdings Inc reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ashmore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.27M shares.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 9,463 shares to 41,399 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 24,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “In Case The Bears Are Right About Apple – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Card May Launch in Early August – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn) by 3.00M shares to 6.00M shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gopro Inc (Prn) by 3.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (Prn).