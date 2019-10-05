Baldwin Brothers Decreased Its Holding in Hasbro (HAS) by $343,350; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Bruni J V & Company Lifted Its Holding by $12.68 Million as Stock Rose

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2871.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 91,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 94,380 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18M, up from 3,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 114,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.06M, down from 117,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $118.24. About 389,785 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: NEW BLACK PANTHER ITEMS COMING FOR HOLIDAYS; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro’s Sales Take a Hit From Collapse of Toys ‘R’ Us; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Agrees to Buy Power Rangers From Saban for $522 Million; 15/03/2018 – Hasbro sees near-term disruption from Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston; 08/05/2018 – Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 16/04/2018 – HASBRO REPORTS TOY RECYCLING PROGRAM, OFFERS FREE RECYCLING; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Entertainment and Licensing Rev $64M; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold HAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 105.64 million shares or 3.82% less from 109.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cape Ann State Bank holds 0.28% or 2,260 shares. 27,799 are owned by Dnb Asset As. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc accumulated 1,005 shares. 427,815 are held by Veritas Invest Mngmt Llp. Maverick Capital Limited invested 0.12% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Scotia Capital Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 156,972 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 93,657 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 1.44M shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 76,758 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg has 0.04% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 114,100 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 20,592 shares. Fil Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Bb&T Secs Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 10,068 shares.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $678.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds by 5,566 shares to 6,506 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Gallagher Arthr J&Co (NYSE:AJG).

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $273.32M for 13.50 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsr invested 0.74% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Strategic Services Inc invested in 0.75% or 40,776 shares. Holt Cap Advsr Limited Co Dba Holt Cap Prtn Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,175 shares. Axa accumulated 0.23% or 418,369 shares. Lockheed Martin invested in 0.52% or 82,365 shares. Regents Of The University Of California stated it has 6,000 shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.18% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Savant Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 20,010 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated accumulated 4,759 shares. River Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership invested 2.24% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Contravisory Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested in 33,536 shares or 1.81% of the stock. 8,295 are held by Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Company. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.23% or 13,785 shares. The Japan-based National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Burke And Herbert Bancshares And Tru Com owns 1.47% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,937 shares.