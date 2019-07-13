Baldwin Brothers Cut Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $369,460; Market Valuation Declined; Netease (NTES) Holder Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Decreased Holding by $482,000

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 96.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 3,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14,000, down from 3,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 1.68M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,796 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.51M, down from 136,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $259.87. About 289,348 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55M for 27.30 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 EPS, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.81 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.16% or 620,287 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 2.22M shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc holds 1.99M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 75,253 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Telemus Limited Com reported 9,662 shares. Moreover, Atria Invs has 0.05% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 11,493 shares. Garrison Asset Ltd Llc holds 32,417 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Umb National Bank N A Mo stated it has 149,965 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Rmb Cap Management Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Bridgecreek Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has 1.27% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Colonial Trust holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 31,230 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 61,096 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 6,920 are held by Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fmr Ltd Com invested in 0.11% or 9.22 million shares.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14,493 shares to 219,400 shares, valued at $16.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 11,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Consoldtd Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.