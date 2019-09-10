Baldwin Brothers Cut Pepsico (PEP) Position; Soros Fund Management Has Decreased Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 3.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 3,995 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Baldwin Brothers Inc holds 120,386 shares with $14.75 million value, down from 124,381 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $189.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. About 4.06 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) stake by 47.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 275,000 shares as Nrg Energy Inc (NRG)’s stock declined 15.81%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 300,000 shares with $12.74 million value, down from 575,000 last quarter. Nrg Energy Inc now has $9.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 1.75M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK

Among 3 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NRG Energy has $56 highest and $46 lowest target. $51.33’s average target is 35.65% above currents $37.84 stock price. NRG Energy had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 6. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, June 24. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, a Louisiana-based fund reported 14,800 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Co has 0.09% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 2.02 million shares. Philadelphia Trust owns 7,215 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And holds 171,646 shares. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.17% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Mason Street Advisors Lc invested in 40,088 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Luminus Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.46% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 8,387 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman And. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 468,672 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 13 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership reported 0.48% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Steadfast Cap Management LP reported 3.43% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Madison Inv Holdg has invested 0.34% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Kentucky Retirement has 12,285 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability invested 0.16% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Soros Fund Management Llc increased Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 15,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kimbell Rty Partners Lp stake by 118,925 shares and now owns 350,000 shares. Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) was raised too.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 earnings per share, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $456.28M for 5.06 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.09 billion for 22.73 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) stake by 12,398 shares to 117,370 valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 14,493 shares and now owns 219,400 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma invested in 33,890 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Frontier Inv Management, Texas-based fund reported 4,890 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.55% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability Com owns 47,951 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Grimes Com has 0.27% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 27,630 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.53% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt accumulated 8,843 shares. New Jersey-based Tradition Cap Llc has invested 0.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca accumulated 136,191 shares. Moreover, Woodstock has 2.22% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 101,225 shares. 52,495 were accumulated by Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Management L P. Glenview Financial Bank Trust Dept holds 2.93% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 55,906 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 0.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Davidson Invest invested in 2.19% or 170,778 shares. Fort Point Cap Prns Llc invested 0.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

