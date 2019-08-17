Baldwin Brothers Cut Its Stake in Union Pac (UNP) by $552,603; Cohen Capital Management Upped Its Position in Cvs (CVS) by $3.49 Million

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 65,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 106,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 40,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64M shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS)

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 3,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 73,995 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37 million, down from 77,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.05 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Lumina Fund Management Lc has invested 0.62% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Merchants Corporation holds 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 30,155 shares. National Bank Of The West holds 0.53% or 83,765 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 339,184 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Legal General Public Limited invested in 0.26% or 8.32M shares. Sio Mgmt Lc holds 5.34% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 367,071 shares. Dana Advsrs, Wisconsin-based fund reported 500,399 shares. Kdi Prns Ltd Llc has 62,179 shares. 172,254 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc. Rampart Investment Company Llc owns 15,719 shares. Fil Limited accumulated 4.29 million shares. Kamunting Street Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.36% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,500 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na has 0.14% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 36,789 shares. Johnson Fincl Gp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 44,389 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.13% or 99,840 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock. $101,821 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,961 shares to 10,859 shares, valued at $583,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 4,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.10 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.