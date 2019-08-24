Baldwin Brothers Cut Its Holding in Humana (HUM) by $661,010; Ptc (PTC) Share Price Declined While Palestra Capital Management Has Cut Position

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 219,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 785,285 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.39 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $65.12. About 1.04 million shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Comm Mtg Sec Trust 2018-PTC Certs Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – PTC to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 2,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 44,612 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.87M, down from 47,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $286.96. About 754,020 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 10/04/2018 – Humana AB: Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting in Humana AB; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA REPORTS 1Q 2018 FINL RESULTS; RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 EPS; 30/04/2018 – MANHATTANLIFE ASSURANCE CO. OF AMERICA BUYS HUMANA’S WORKPLACE; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 25/04/2018 – CCC Introduces Al Damage Detection for All Major U.S. Vehicle Types; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA AB HUMAN.ST – WINS PROCUREMENT OF RETIREMENT HOME IN STOCKHOLM

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 964,925 shares to 971,225 shares, valued at $91.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 51,313 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 5,046 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.09% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). The California-based Rbf Limited Co has invested 0.2% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 1,225 are held by Shine Investment Advisory Service Incorporated. Metropolitan Life Com New York stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.06% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Us Retail Bank De holds 4,418 shares. Advisory, Illinois-based fund reported 6,736 shares. Sit Assocs invested in 0.18% or 60,220 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 70,498 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs owns 2,831 shares.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.97M for 49.33 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

