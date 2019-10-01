Baldwin Brothers Cut Its Holding in Consoldtd Edison (ED) by $502,686; As Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Share Price Rose, Holder Bainco International Investors Has Decreased Its Holding by $6.33 Million

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Consoldtd Edison Inc (ED) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 5,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 122,123 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.71 million, down from 127,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Consoldtd Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $94.47. About 1.06M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 53.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 25,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 22,310 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44M, down from 48,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $217.32. About 4.97 million shares traded or 28.82% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Stocks Beating the Market – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Utility Companies Should Be More Like Microsoft – Forbes” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Con Edison Announces Common Share Offering NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $678.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,653 shares to 41,501 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 6,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 41 buys, and 0 sales for $108,661 activity. Another trade for 27 shares valued at $2,350 was bought by McAvoy John. Sanchez Robert had bought 49 shares worth $4,334 on Sunday, June 30. Nadkarni Gurudatta D also bought $7,783 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, June 30. RESHESKE FRANCES bought $88 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, June 30. $9,817 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N. On Saturday, August 31 the insider Cawley Timothy bought $2,350.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baxter Bros stated it has 0.05% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Davenport Company Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. M&T State Bank has 89,931 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 55,601 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 8,320 shares. Philadelphia holds 6,135 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Com has invested 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Baillie Gifford & Com owns 179,488 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc reported 14,669 shares. Shell Asset invested in 101,803 shares. Cibc World Markets accumulated 102,345 shares. The Maryland-based Df Dent & Inc has invested 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Girard Prtnrs reported 3,685 shares. Spirit Of America New York owns 1,310 shares. Gradient Ltd Company stated it has 201 shares.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.40 million for 14.49 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 14.41 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “UnitedHealth’s David Wichmann buys record $4.6 million worth of UNH stock – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why UnitedHealth Shares May Keep Moving Higher From Here – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Options Traders Strike as UnitedHealth Breaks Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth’s stock drops to pace Dow decliners, as it heads toward 6-month closing low – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 26, 2019.