Baldwin Brothers Continues to Hold Holding in Boeing Co (BA); Profund Advisors Lifted Its Walmart (WMT) Stake by $917,180

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 19.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 8,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 51,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.74M, up from 43,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $116.08. About 1.69 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S G4S EXPECTS CASH BUSINESS GROWTH IN DEVELOPED ECONOMIES TO OUTPACE EMERGING COUNTRIES IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meíjer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 16/03/2018 – A former Walmart executive’s lawsuit claims the retailer has been inflating e-commerce growth numbers:; 07/04/2018 – Walmart adds 500 Pickup Towers to its stores across the US. Via @verge:; 11/05/2018 – Business Today: Did PM Modi avoid meeting Walmart CEO Doug McMillion due to bribery probe?; 30/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Walmart may have hit on healthy kind of disruption; 09/05/2018 – Dealbook: Two Years and Two Contenents – Behind Walmart’s Flipkart Deal: DealBook Briefing; 18/05/2018 – WALMART SAID IN TALKS TO SELL BRAZIL OPS STAKE FOR BRL8B: VALOR; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Rolls Out International Money-Transfer Service

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15377.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 6,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,965 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 45 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $370.61. About 1.28 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER’S CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING; 10/04/2018 – BA: Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE CONSUMABLE MATERIAL FOR F/A-18 DEPOT MAINTENANCE WITH OPTION FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL YEARS; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Signs Letter of Intent for Buying 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Aircraft; 22/03/2018 – AVIATION CAPITAL TAKES DELIVERY OF SECOND BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Exceeded Targets Related to CEO Muilenburg’s Compensation, Resulting in 187% Performance Score; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apriem Advisors holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,845 shares. Regions invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Orrstown Fincl Service reported 1,534 shares stake. South State Corp accumulated 34,534 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Van Eck Associates Corporation stated it has 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Llc reported 5,314 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,325 shares. First Republic Inv reported 324,081 shares. Moreover, Rothschild & Company Asset Us has 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 47,637 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alyeska Invest Group Lp stated it has 209,960 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Century holds 0.43% or 1.19M shares. 5,160 were accumulated by Indiana Trust And Investment Management. Shell Asset reported 65,878 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $678.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consoldtd Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 5,778 shares to 122,123 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) by 25,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,151 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Bancorporation Of Omaha holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,425 shares. Moreover, Allstate has 0.25% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 127,021 shares. Virginia-based Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management has invested 0.17% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Lc has 0.56% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 11,908 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na has 0.3% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 39,663 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.18 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 577,107 shares. Holt Advsrs Dba Holt Prtnrs Limited Partnership owns 14,015 shares. Caprock Gp Inc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sterling holds 78,697 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated has 82,025 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability reported 2,226 shares stake. New York-based Allen Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.32% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Financial Advisory Service reported 10,637 shares. Park Corporation Oh stated it has 0.11% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4,559 shares to 54,482 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,839 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).