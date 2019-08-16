Baldwin Brothers Boosted Position in Consoldtd Edison (ED) by $2.88 Million as Shares Declined; Alexandria Capital Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 28,041 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 21,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 3.94 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Consoldtd Edison Inc (ED) by 36.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 34,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 127,901 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, up from 93,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Consoldtd Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.03. About 487,210 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cowen Upgrades Disney, Bullish On Streaming Service And Movie Pipeline – Benzinga” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 19,156 shares to 229,203 shares, valued at $12.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,216 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,795 shares to 17,023 shares, valued at $30.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 34,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,649 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider buys, and 0 sales for $156,590 activity. Nadkarni Gurudatta D also bought $2,046 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $9,817 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, June 30. Muccilo Robert bought $1,984 worth of stock. 54 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $4,569 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D. Sanchez Robert bought 26 shares worth $2,271. 1 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $88 were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES.

