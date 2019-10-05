Baldwin Brothers Boosted Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Manikay Partners Position in Bank Amer (Put) (BAC) Lowered by $58.00 Million as Stock Rose

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (BAC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.00 million, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference; 15/05/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8; 17/04/2018 – Fitch: Bank of America’s Performance Continues to Improve; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America cyber tech chief says; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch Expects Tariffs Deal Despite Escalating Rhetoric (Video); 12/04/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S APAC EQUITY SYNDICATE HEAD

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 7,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 41,501 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 33,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 16.98 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Says FDA Panel Votes In Favor of Expanding Use of Xeljanz; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust has 1.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 572,350 shares. Aviance Partners Limited Com reported 67,890 shares. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 5.38M shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 41,501 shares. Rnc Capital Lc has invested 0.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dupont Mgmt owns 72,733 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Finance Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 6,790 are owned by Qci Asset Mngmt Ny. Stock Yards Fincl Bank & Company owns 91,103 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Oldfield Partners Llp holds 48,650 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Barry Invest Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 211,295 shares or 3.14% of the stock. Nexus Invest Management has 4.1% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Woodstock reported 144,788 shares stake.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $678.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,147 shares to 71,848 shares, valued at $12.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) by 25,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,151 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.34B for 10.43 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 425,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $122.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.