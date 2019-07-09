Baldwin Brothers Boosted Its Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) as Stock Price Rose; Tiger Eye Capital Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position as Share Value Rose

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 14,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31 million, up from 204,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.44. About 4.20 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 14/04/2018 – Starbucks apologizes for an incident that led to the arrest of 2 Philadelphia men; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS: ACCELERATING COMP GROWTH GLOBALLY IS `TOP PRIORITY’; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April; 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: New US @Starbucks stores less profitable than expected due to rising labor costs in urban markets, according to CFO Scott Maw #StarbucksEarnings – ! $SBUX

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 85.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 55,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,806 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $993,000, down from 65,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 6.88 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Average Core Loan Growth 6%-7%, Excluding CIB Loans; 06/03/2018 – Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video); 09/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.07 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million. BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. Shares for $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. 13,341 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. Another trade for 152,634 shares valued at $10.26M was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD. 169,096 shares valued at $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.