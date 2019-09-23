Baldwin Brothers Boosted Its Gallagher Arthr J&Co (AJG) Position by $644,235 as Share Price Rose; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Price Rose While Freshford Capital Management Decreased Position by $12.24 Million

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthr J&Co (AJG) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 7,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 26,980 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, up from 19,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthr J&Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 316,543 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 10/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Pronto Insurance; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Hold Special Conference Call To Discuss New Accounting Standard; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Formal Complaint Against Kansas City Power & Light by Arthur J. Chartrand; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS PALMER ATLANTIC INSURANCE LTD; 25/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 54,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 230,664 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.22 million, down from 284,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $220.97. About 332,574 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Investment Il invested in 2,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Twin Capital Mngmt holds 0.15% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 9,287 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cincinnati Finance has 113,400 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has 0.19% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,801 shares. 1St Source Fincl Bank stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 213,714 were reported by D E Shaw And Inc. Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Limited holds 6.02% or 145,781 shares in its portfolio. Bristol John W & owns 504,888 shares. Stone Run Limited Liability Co has 2,950 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 40,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsr Lp has 0.22% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 4.43M are owned by Capital Intll Investors. Hemenway Tru Company Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 3,055 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61M for 24.12 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $678.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,951 shares to 198,410 shares, valued at $26.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,491 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland Cap Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 332,902 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 0.05% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 25,942 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 86,390 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 249,026 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks holds 1.02% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) or 658,223 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 80,381 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 10,876 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A holds 0.03% or 2,850 shares in its portfolio. The Colorado-based Shine Advisory Services has invested 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc holds 0.01% or 1,086 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Management reported 2,837 shares. Contravisory Management accumulated 5,750 shares.