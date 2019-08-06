Baldwin Brothers Boosted Holding in Consoldtd Edison (ED) as Share Value Declined; Cme Group (CME) Stock Price Rose While Rmb Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $2.23 Million

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 13,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 64,078 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, down from 77,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $201.88. About 1.77M shares traded or 27.44% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bond Requirements; 20/03/2018 – Disrupting Business: Blockchain Technology Offers Solutions Across the Board; 14/05/2018 – CME Group in deal to offer ether reference rate; 12/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 11; 08/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB OVER 2 PCT ON FIRMER CASH PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME: No Certainty Any Firm Offer Will Be Made for NEX; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Market Data Rev $95M; 27/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED MONTHS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME Is Said to Consider Bidding for Michael Spencer’s NEX Group

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Consoldtd Edison Inc (ED) by 36.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 34,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 127,901 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, up from 93,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Consoldtd Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $85.48. About 2.42M shares traded or 28.24% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Guardian Limited Partnership owns 57,967 shares. Moreover, Gideon Cap Advisors has 0.75% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 12,709 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,519 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.35% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Calamos Limited Liability Company stated it has 36,824 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.16% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 3,240 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt reported 0.2% stake. Oakbrook Ltd Llc reported 206,960 shares. Smithfield Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 364 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 21,400 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hilltop, Texas-based fund reported 3,684 shares. Coe Capital Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 8,945 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Fed Put Counter Potential Negative Q2 Earnings? 5 Picks – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Canadian Metals Announces Intention to Consolidate its Shares – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME reports lower second quarter earnings – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CME – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duff & Phelps Slt Engy And M (DSE) by 72,356 shares to 82,656 shares, valued at $414,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rmr Real Estate Income Fund by 30,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 41 insider buys, and 0 sales for $140,083 activity. The insider de la Bastide Lore bought 9 shares worth $796. Shares for $2,329 were bought by Cawley Timothy on Friday, May 31. McAvoy John also bought $2,283 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. The insider Shukla Saumil P bought $4,315. Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,046 worth of stock or 26 shares. $9,817 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,425 shares to 4,136 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 15,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,125 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison Reports 2018 Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Reports 2019 First Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SPHD: The Ultimate ‘No Worries’ Income Plus Growth Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Con Edison Announces Proposed Common Share Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 158,499 were reported by Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company. Colonial Advisors has 0.05% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 2,807 shares. Cubic Asset Limited Co stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 17,100 were reported by Icon Advisers Incorporated. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York accumulated 0.02% or 1,310 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 1,582 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackhill Capital Inc holds 0% or 253 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Company owns 68,535 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.47% or 184,045 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,784 shares. M Holdings Secs Inc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 18,994 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Csat Advisory LP holds 0.35% or 8,249 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 3,064 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).