Balchem Corporation (BCPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

As Specialty Chemicals companies, Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) and Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Balchem Corporation 94 4.52 N/A 2.37 43.27 Venator Materials PLC 5 0.11 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Balchem Corporation and Venator Materials PLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balchem Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 7.9% Venator Materials PLC 0.00% -24.4% -9.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Balchem Corporation are 3.5 and 2.4. Competitively, Venator Materials PLC has 2.2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Balchem Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Venator Materials PLC.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Balchem Corporation and Venator Materials PLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Balchem Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Venator Materials PLC 0 2 1 2.33

Balchem Corporation has a consensus target price of $100.5, and a 12.79% upside potential. Meanwhile, Venator Materials PLC’s average target price is $4.5, while its potential upside is 93.97%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Venator Materials PLC is looking more favorable than Balchem Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.8% of Balchem Corporation shares and 45.6% of Venator Materials PLC shares. 0.7% are Balchem Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Venator Materials PLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Balchem Corporation 0.57% 3.15% 3.17% 25.03% 4.75% 31% Venator Materials PLC -8.37% -28.68% -33.51% -20.04% -75.05% -8.59%

For the past year Balchem Corporation had bullish trend while Venator Materials PLC had bearish trend.

Summary

Balchem Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Venator Materials PLC.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, and medical sterilization industries in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Human Nutrition & Health segment offers creamer systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, chocolate systems, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients; microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. Its Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products that enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which provides enhanced nutrient absorption for species; and choline chloride, an essential nutrient for monogastric animal health. The companyÂ’s Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. It also sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage; to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and to customers seeking smaller quantities and whose requirements include utilization in various chemical synthesis applications, as well as sells chelated minerals for high value crops. The companyÂ’s Industrial Products segment provides derivatives of choline chloride for use in industrial applications; and methylamines, which are a building block for the manufacture of choline products, as well as used in industrial applications. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, pharmaceuticals, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganics chemicals, and driers for construction, coating, plastic, and specialty markets; and wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications, as well as water treatment chemicals. The company markets its products through specialty distributors, as well as sales and technical services network. Venator Materials PLC was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.