Balchem Corporation (BCPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL)

Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) and Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Balchem Corporation 94 1.32 32.12M 2.37 43.27 Stepan Company 92 1.11 N/A 4.58 21.67

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Balchem Corporation and Stepan Company. Stepan Company appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Balchem Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Balchem Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Stepan Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Balchem Corporation and Stepan Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balchem Corporation 34,352,941.18% 11.3% 7.9% Stepan Company 0.00% 14.5% 7.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.12 shows that Balchem Corporation is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Stepan Company’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

Balchem Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Stepan Company which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Balchem Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stepan Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Balchem Corporation and Stepan Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Balchem Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Stepan Company 0 1 0 2.00

$100 is Balchem Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 3.38%. Meanwhile, Stepan Company’s average price target is $21, while its potential downside is -78.05%. Based on the results shown earlier, Balchem Corporation is looking more favorable than Stepan Company, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Balchem Corporation and Stepan Company are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 74.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Balchem Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Stepan Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Balchem Corporation 0.57% 3.15% 3.17% 25.03% 4.75% 31% Stepan Company 0.62% 7.22% 8.92% 15.29% 14.18% 33.99%

For the past year Balchem Corporation was less bullish than Stepan Company.

Summary

Balchem Corporation beats Stepan Company on 10 of the 13 factors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, and medical sterilization industries in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Human Nutrition & Health segment offers creamer systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, chocolate systems, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients; microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. Its Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products that enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which provides enhanced nutrient absorption for species; and choline chloride, an essential nutrient for monogastric animal health. The companyÂ’s Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. It also sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage; to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and to customers seeking smaller quantities and whose requirements include utilization in various chemical synthesis applications, as well as sells chelated minerals for high value crops. The companyÂ’s Industrial Products segment provides derivatives of choline chloride for use in industrial applications; and methylamines, which are a building block for the manufacture of choline products, as well as used in industrial applications. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, including fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients, as well as emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products and industrial applications, such as latex systems, plastics, and composites. The Polymers segment provides polyurethane polyols that are used in the manufacture of rigid foam for thermal insulation in the construction industry, as well as a base raw material for coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers, and flexible foams; polyester resins, including liquid and powdered resins, which are used in CASE and polyurethane systems house applications; and phthalic anhydride that is used in unsaturated polyester resins, alkyd resins, and plasticizers for applications in construction materials and components of automotive, boating, and other consumer products. The Specialty Products segment offers flavors, emulsifiers, and solubilizers for use in the food, flavoring, nutritional supplement, and pharmaceutical applications. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Northfield, Illinois.