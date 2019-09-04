Balchem Corporation (BCPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Since Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Balchem Corporation 95 4.39 N/A 2.37 43.27 Koppers Holdings Inc. 27 0.29 N/A 1.01 26.95

In table 1 we can see Balchem Corporation and Koppers Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Koppers Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Balchem Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Balchem Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Balchem Corporation and Koppers Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balchem Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 7.9% Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Balchem Corporation has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1.08 beta which is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Balchem Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Koppers Holdings Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Balchem Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Koppers Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Balchem Corporation and Koppers Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Balchem Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Koppers Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Balchem Corporation has a consensus price target of $100, and a 13.87% upside potential. On the other hand, Koppers Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 34.07% and its average price target is $34. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Koppers Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Balchem Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Balchem Corporation and Koppers Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 96.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Balchem Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Koppers Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Balchem Corporation 0.57% 3.15% 3.17% 25.03% 4.75% 31% Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21%

For the past year Balchem Corporation was less bullish than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Summary

Balchem Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Koppers Holdings Inc.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, and medical sterilization industries in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Human Nutrition & Health segment offers creamer systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, chocolate systems, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients; microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. Its Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products that enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which provides enhanced nutrient absorption for species; and choline chloride, an essential nutrient for monogastric animal health. The companyÂ’s Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. It also sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage; to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and to customers seeking smaller quantities and whose requirements include utilization in various chemical synthesis applications, as well as sells chelated minerals for high value crops. The companyÂ’s Industrial Products segment provides derivatives of choline chloride for use in industrial applications; and methylamines, which are a building block for the manufacture of choline products, as well as used in industrial applications. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.