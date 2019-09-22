Balchem Corporation (BCPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX)

Both Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) and IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Balchem Corporation 96 4.98 N/A 2.37 43.27 IKONICS Corporation 7 0.68 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Balchem Corporation and IKONICS Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balchem Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 7.9% IKONICS Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.12 beta means Balchem Corporation’s volatility is 12.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. IKONICS Corporation’s 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.2 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Balchem Corporation is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, IKONICS Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. IKONICS Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Balchem Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Balchem Corporation and IKONICS Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Balchem Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 IKONICS Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Balchem Corporation’s upside potential is 1.94% at a $100 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.8% of Balchem Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.4% of IKONICS Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Balchem Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.4% of IKONICS Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Balchem Corporation 0.57% 3.15% 3.17% 25.03% 4.75% 31% IKONICS Corporation 5.77% -5.49% -11.34% -28.5% -10.74% -15.2%

For the past year Balchem Corporation has 31% stronger performance while IKONICS Corporation has -15.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Balchem Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors IKONICS Corporation.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, and medical sterilization industries in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Human Nutrition & Health segment offers creamer systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, chocolate systems, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients; microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. Its Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products that enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which provides enhanced nutrient absorption for species; and choline chloride, an essential nutrient for monogastric animal health. The companyÂ’s Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. It also sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage; to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and to customers seeking smaller quantities and whose requirements include utilization in various chemical synthesis applications, as well as sells chelated minerals for high value crops. The companyÂ’s Industrial Products segment provides derivatives of choline chloride for use in industrial applications; and methylamines, which are a building block for the manufacture of choline products, as well as used in industrial applications. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and the Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Duluth, Minnesota.