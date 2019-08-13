Balchem Corporation (BCPC) and Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) Comparison side by side

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) and Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Balchem Corporation 94 4.47 N/A 2.37 43.27 Urban Tea Inc. 1 0.19 N/A -6.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Balchem Corporation and Urban Tea Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) and Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balchem Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 7.9% Urban Tea Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Balchem Corporation and Urban Tea Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Balchem Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Urban Tea Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Balchem Corporation’s consensus price target is $100.5, while its potential upside is 14.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Balchem Corporation and Urban Tea Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 0.71% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Balchem Corporation shares. Competitively, Urban Tea Inc. has 22.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Balchem Corporation 0.57% 3.15% 3.17% 25.03% 4.75% 31% Urban Tea Inc. -14.49% -29.49% -76.75% -61.6% -58.84% -50.36%

For the past year Balchem Corporation has 31% stronger performance while Urban Tea Inc. has -50.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Balchem Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Urban Tea Inc.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, and medical sterilization industries in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Human Nutrition & Health segment offers creamer systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, chocolate systems, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients; microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. Its Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products that enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which provides enhanced nutrient absorption for species; and choline chloride, an essential nutrient for monogastric animal health. The companyÂ’s Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. It also sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage; to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and to customers seeking smaller quantities and whose requirements include utilization in various chemical synthesis applications, as well as sells chelated minerals for high value crops. The companyÂ’s Industrial Products segment provides derivatives of choline chloride for use in industrial applications; and methylamines, which are a building block for the manufacture of choline products, as well as used in industrial applications. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.