Balchem Corporation (BCPC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Balchem Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.32% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Balchem Corporation has 0.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Balchem Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balchem Corporation 33,953,488.37% 11.30% 7.90% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Balchem Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Balchem Corporation 32.12M 95 43.27 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Balchem Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Balchem Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Balchem Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Balchem Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.79 2.41 2.53

Balchem Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $100, suggesting a potential upside of 1.85%. The potential upside of the rivals is 16.77%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Balchem Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Balchem Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Balchem Corporation 0.57% 3.15% 3.17% 25.03% 4.75% 31% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Balchem Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Balchem Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Balchem Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.19 Quick Ratio. Balchem Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Balchem Corporation’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Balchem Corporation has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Balchem Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.31 which is 31.36% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Balchem Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Balchem Corporation beats Balchem Corporation’s peers on 4 of the 6 factors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, and medical sterilization industries in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Human Nutrition & Health segment offers creamer systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, chocolate systems, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients; microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. Its Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products that enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which provides enhanced nutrient absorption for species; and choline chloride, an essential nutrient for monogastric animal health. The companyÂ’s Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. It also sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage; to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and to customers seeking smaller quantities and whose requirements include utilization in various chemical synthesis applications, as well as sells chelated minerals for high value crops. The companyÂ’s Industrial Products segment provides derivatives of choline chloride for use in industrial applications; and methylamines, which are a building block for the manufacture of choline products, as well as used in industrial applications. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.