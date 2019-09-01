Balchem Corporation (BCPC) and Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Comparing side by side

Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) and Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Balchem Corporation 94 4.39 N/A 2.37 43.27 Flexible Solutions International Inc. 3 1.19 N/A 0.24 13.35

In table 1 we can see Balchem Corporation and Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Flexible Solutions International Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Balchem Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Balchem Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Flexible Solutions International Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balchem Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 7.9% Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0.00% 16% 10.6%

Risk & Volatility

Balchem Corporation has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Flexible Solutions International Inc. on the other hand, has 0.46 beta which makes it 54.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Balchem Corporation is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Flexible Solutions International Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Balchem Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Balchem Corporation and Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Balchem Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.19% for Balchem Corporation with average target price of $100.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.8% of Balchem Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 6.7% of Flexible Solutions International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Balchem Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Flexible Solutions International Inc. has 46.82% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Balchem Corporation 0.57% 3.15% 3.17% 25.03% 4.75% 31% Flexible Solutions International Inc. -18.62% -26.16% 8.5% 104.49% 101.32% 142.36%

For the past year Balchem Corporation was less bullish than Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Summary

Balchem Corporation beats Flexible Solutions International Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, and medical sterilization industries in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Human Nutrition & Health segment offers creamer systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, chocolate systems, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients; microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. Its Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products that enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which provides enhanced nutrient absorption for species; and choline chloride, an essential nutrient for monogastric animal health. The companyÂ’s Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. It also sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage; to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and to customers seeking smaller quantities and whose requirements include utilization in various chemical synthesis applications, as well as sells chelated minerals for high value crops. The companyÂ’s Industrial Products segment provides derivatives of choline chloride for use in industrial applications; and methylamines, which are a building block for the manufacture of choline products, as well as used in industrial applications. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. Its products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the waterÂ’s surface; ECOSAVR, a disposable dispenser designed for the residential pool and spa market; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. It also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil well to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. In addition, the company provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; for detergents as a biodegradable substitute for poly-acrylic acid; and for use in personal care products, such as shampoo and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.