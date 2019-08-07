Balchem (BCPC) Position Has Boosted by Tributary Capital Management Llc; As Freeport (FCX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Prince Street Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $23.94 Million

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 73.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 727,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, down from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 16.44M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 11/04/2018 – YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA YAR.OL – YARA FREEPORT LLC IS OWNED 68 PERCENT BY YARA AND 32 PERCENT BY BASF; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS REGARDING FREEPORT’S GRASBERG MINE ARE “SHOCKING” AND “DISAPPOINTING” – FREEPORT CEO; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG delays start of Texas export terminal to September 2019; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA SUPREME RULED ITS TAX PETITION JUSTIFIED; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT HASN’T RECEIVED NOTICE TO STOP GRASBERG PRODUCTION; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS IT LOOKS FORWARD TO REACHING ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT APPOINTS MACKINNON DIRECTOR; IN MEMORIAM: CLARK & MANALO; 07/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan Says Copper Market Is Primed for Another Rally

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Balchem Corp (BCPC) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 26,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.17% . The institutional investor held 223,726 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76M, up from 197,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Balchem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86.31. About 134,937 shares traded or 24.52% up from the average. Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) has risen 4.75% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BCPC News: 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q Net $19.3M; 09/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 16/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Balchem Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCPC); 08/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Global Industrial Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EBITDA $40.9M; 04/05/2018 – BALCHEM 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 71C (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 Dir McMillan Gifts 130 Of Balchem Corp; 23/03/2018 – Balchem Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp Com (NYSE:OSK) by 7,400 shares to 13,425 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 28,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,300 shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp Com.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $254,220 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold BCPC shares while 61 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 27.12 million shares or 2.87% less from 27.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Finance Corporation has invested 0% in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). Stillwater, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30,450 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) for 107,239 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability Com accumulated 35 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs invested in 324,498 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 29,659 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Com owns 223,726 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) for 45,967 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.86 million shares or 3.62% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 26,464 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). Sei Investments Company accumulated 9,226 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Ar invested in 0.01% or 3,345 shares.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.05M for 31.69 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74M worth of stock or 172,000 shares. 7,425 shares were sold by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR, worth $85,955.