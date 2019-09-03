Balchem (BCPC) Holder Quantbot Technologies LP Has Cut Its Position by $901,600; Spitfire Capital Position in Lear (LEA) Has Lowered as Market Value Declined

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 32,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, down from 39,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $108.59. About 292,060 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Balchem Corp (BCPC) by 92.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 9,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.17% . The hedge fund held 800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 10,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Balchem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $87.76. About 60,206 shares traded. Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) has risen 4.75% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BCPC News: 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EBITDA $40.9M; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q Net $19.3M; 22/03/2018 Dir McMillan Gifts 130 Of Balchem Corp; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Global Industrial Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 23/03/2018 – Balchem Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Balchem Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCPC); 09/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – BALCHEM 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 71C (2 EST.)

Analysts await Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 4.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.73 per share. BCPC’s profit will be $22.05 million for 31.34 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Balchem Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold BCPC shares while 61 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 27.12 million shares or 2.87% less from 27.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,258 are owned by Amer Int Grp Inc. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) for 5,405 shares. Pnc Inc holds 0.03% in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) or 324,498 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Incorporated owns 44,896 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership holds 800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Ltd invested in 0.07% or 412,436 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 473,565 shares. Camarda Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) or 35 shares. Victory Mngmt holds 0% or 4,651 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Ltd Co, Georgia-based fund reported 15,752 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.03% or 21,914 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division invested in 0% or 83 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsr has 0.07% invested in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC).

More notable recent Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Balchem Corporation Announces Quarterly Conference Call for Second Quarter Financial Results on August 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Balchem Releases 2018 Sustainability Report Nasdaq:BCPC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 92% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Balchem Corporation Reports First Quarter Sales of $157.0 Million, First Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.73 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For Balchem (BCPC) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $254,220 activity.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 16,215 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Ingalls Industrie (NYSE:HII) by 3,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 18,000 shares to 272,765 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 earnings per share, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $202.06 million for 7.78 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.