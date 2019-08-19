Balchem (BCPC) At $89.10 Forms Top; Contrarian Capital Management Lowered Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holding By $307,881

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased Constellium Nv (CSTM) stake by 37.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 43,983 shares as Constellium Nv (CSTM)’s stock rose 31.83%. The Contrarian Capital Management Llc holds 72,208 shares with $576,000 value, down from 116,191 last quarter. Constellium Nv now has $1.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 844,808 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) formed multiple top with $97.12 target or 9.00% above today’s $89.10 share price. Balchem Corporation (BCPC) has $2.88B valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $89.1. About 79,100 shares traded. Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) has risen 4.75% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BCPC News: 20/04/2018 – Balchem Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EBITDA $40.9M; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EPS 60c; 22/03/2018 Dir McMillan Gifts 130 Of Balchem Corp; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 04/05/2018 – BALCHEM 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 71C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ Balchem Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCPC); 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q Net $19.3M; 08/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Global Industrial Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro stake by 600,000 shares to 6.75 million valued at $96.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Peabody Energy Corp New stake by 271,418 shares and now owns 8.54 million shares. Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) was raised too.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.32M for 9.88 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold Balchem Corporation shares while 61 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 27.12 million shares or 2.87% less from 27.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) for 216,788 shares. Pitcairn Com holds 2,523 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) for 27,897 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) for 91 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 35,071 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 3.86 million shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd has 84,162 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 5,405 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) for 913,165 shares. Mondrian Investment Prtn invested in 0.08% or 26,771 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). 20,891 are held by Manufacturers Life The. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 7,614 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 53,638 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Among 2 analysts covering Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Balchem Corp has $101 highest and $10000 lowest target. $100.50’s average target is 12.79% above currents $89.1 stock price. Balchem Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 1. Pivotal Research downgraded Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) on Monday, May 6 to “Hold” rating.