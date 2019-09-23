Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Decreased Holding in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) by $328,158; Wbi Investments Decreased Timken Co (TKR) Stake by $2.11 Million as Stock Price Declined

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 63.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 41,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The institutional investor held 23,909 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 65,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 155,524 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.50 TO $3.60; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Capital LP Exits Position in Timken; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C; 19/03/2018 – Timken Increases Outlook for 2018; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES FROM OPS 3.45 BLN RUPEES VS 2.76 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Timken Raises FY View To EPS $3.35-EPS $3.45; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Timken; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.80-EPS $3.90

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) by 41.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 5,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 7,688 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $459,000, down from 13,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $60.66. About 74,670 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold CBSH shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 4.42% more from 68.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 6,336 shares. Rafferty Asset Management invested in 20,325 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The stated it has 160,086 shares. First Manhattan Co has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Captrust Financial, a North Carolina-based fund reported 842 shares. Findlay Park Prns Llp invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Us Retail Bank De holds 0.03% or 166,657 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Maryland-based Profund Llc has invested 0.03% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Fmr Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). M&T Retail Bank owns 3,394 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mariner Ltd has invested 0.02% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Northern Trust Corp invested 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 3,493 shares. First Bankshares reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $102.06M for 16.31 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $858.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7,608 shares to 14,659 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Properties Inc. by 54,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS).

Analysts await The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 15.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.06 per share. TKR’s profit will be $92.76M for 9.06 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Timken Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 142,745 shares to 185,713 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 65,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $190,216 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold TKR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 56.45 million shares or 0.55% less from 56.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 2,898 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 64,288 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 238 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd holds 19,738 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd reported 559,579 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 5,314 are owned by Howe Rusling. Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0.02% or 358,031 shares in its portfolio. Clark Management reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Nomura Hldgs stated it has 17,252 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 38,515 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Heritage Wealth has 90 shares. 14,953 are held by Zebra Mngmt Ltd Company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 0.18% or 19,690 shares.